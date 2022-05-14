PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,478. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. PyroGenesis Canada has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

