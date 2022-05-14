Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Quebecor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

QBCRF traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

