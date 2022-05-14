Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radius Global Infrastructure Inc., through its subsidiary AP WIP Investments LLC, is an owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of primarily triple net rental streams from wireless operators and tower companies for properties. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.88. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 9,128,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,880,000 after purchasing an additional 622,125 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,737,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 679,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,919,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,973,000 after purchasing an additional 746,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $57,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

