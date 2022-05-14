RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) CEO Yee Phong Thian Sells 10,763 Shares

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $222,363.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $383.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

