RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) CEO Yee Phong Thian Sells 10,763 Shares

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $222,363.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $383.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.
About RBB Bancorp (Get Rating)
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
