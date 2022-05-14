RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also commented on RICK. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.88. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

