Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCPUF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:RCPUF remained flat at $$10.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. Recipe Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

