Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 50.39% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.