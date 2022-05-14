Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “
Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $3.76 on Friday. Redwire has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02.
Redwire Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.
