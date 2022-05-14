REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in REE Automotive by 43,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,609,381 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in REE Automotive by 3,960.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 11,406,774 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,209,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in REE Automotive by 653.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 4,418,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

REE stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

