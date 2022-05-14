Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of RGLS opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 64,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

