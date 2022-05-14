Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.
Shares of RGLS opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.48.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
