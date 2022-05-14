Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the April 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($184.21) to €167.00 ($175.79) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($288.42) to €290.00 ($305.26) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($189.47) to €200.00 ($210.53) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

