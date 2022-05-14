Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of REPL opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $40.22.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Replimune Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Replimune Group by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

