Research Solutions’ (RSSS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

RSSS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,368. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 million, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Research Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Research Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 115,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 1,049.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

