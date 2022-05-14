Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.05. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 219.29% and a negative net margin of 305.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $21,029,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,580,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 588,263 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5,570.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 523,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 514,678 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,131,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

