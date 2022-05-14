Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.30. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

