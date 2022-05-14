RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RFIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 50,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RF Industries by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

