RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the April 15th total of 629,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other RiceBran Technologies news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 88,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $41,745.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,117,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,184.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,996,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.52 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter.

About RiceBran Technologies (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.