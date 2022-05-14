Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $511.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,697 shares of company stock worth $193,338. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

