RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Mohammed Katibeh Sells 1,846 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:RNG opened at $69.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in RingCentral by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in RingCentral by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 5.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

