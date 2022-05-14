RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RIOCF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of RIOCF opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.