Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Major Shareholder Motor Co Ford Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Motor Co Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00.

Shares of RIVN opened at 26.70 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 38.59.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.46 by 0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 956,373 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,328 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 250.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 74.59.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.