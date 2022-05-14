RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

RLX Technology stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. RLX Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that RLX Technology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLX Technology (RLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.