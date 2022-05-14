Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) CEO Paul F. Gentzkow Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:RHI opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 190.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHI. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

