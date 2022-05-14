Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $285.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.07% from the stock’s previous close.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.10.

ICLR stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.00. The company had a trading volume of 518,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.93 and a 200 day moving average of $257.75. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $199.01 and a 12 month high of $313.00.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at about $687,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 19.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

