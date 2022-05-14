Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 24,300 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $199,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,160,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,757,723.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner purchased 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner purchased 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Jay Farner purchased 23,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,808.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Jay Farner purchased 22,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,356.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jay Farner purchased 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner bought 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,876.00.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 13.54. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,348.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 286,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 274,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

