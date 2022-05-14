Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $22.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

