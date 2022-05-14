Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Cut to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

TSE:RBY opened at C$3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$213.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3.94. Rubellite Energy has a one year low of C$2.10 and a one year high of C$5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

