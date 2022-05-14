Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RBY. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rubellite Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a top pick rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

TSE:RBY traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.90. 447,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,164. The stock has a market cap of C$213.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3.94. Rubellite Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

