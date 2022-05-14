Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

RWAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Shares of RWAY stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $12.90. 94,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.70%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $262,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 104,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,016.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,139,000.

About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.