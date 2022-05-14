Ryanair (RYAAY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Ryanair to post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.00. 1,115,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.38. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $127.25.
RYAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ryanair from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.11) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.16.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
