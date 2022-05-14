Ryanair (RYAAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter.
Shares of Ryanair stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.38. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $127.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000.
Ryanair Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
