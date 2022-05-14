Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
SBR traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $65.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,643. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $67.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.604 dividend. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.86%.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.