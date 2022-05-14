Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Up 112.0% in April

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the April 15th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SGLDF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Sabre Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get Sabre Gold Mines alerts:

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.