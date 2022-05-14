Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SFET opened at $0.56 on Friday. Safe-T Group has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 127.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

