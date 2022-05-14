Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Salzgitter stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($43.68) to €43.00 ($45.26) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salzgitter from €32.50 ($34.21) to €45.00 ($47.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.05) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.84) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

