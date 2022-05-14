Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of Santen Pharmaceutical stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

