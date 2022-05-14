Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of STRC opened at $3.81 on Friday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 206,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

