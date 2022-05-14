Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

BFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $66,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,481,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,703,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.07. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.12%.

Saul Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.