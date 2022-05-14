Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

BFS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Sunday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE BFS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,146. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 134.12%.

In related news, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $66,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $5,597,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $3,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,481,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

