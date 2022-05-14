Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SISXF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.30.

Shares of Savaria stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. Savaria has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

