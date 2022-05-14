Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS SISXF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 688. Savaria has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

