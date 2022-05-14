Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SISXF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.
SISXF opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Savaria has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $17.74.
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.
