ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Get ScanSource alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.45.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 68.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ScanSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.