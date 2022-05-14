Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.00.
SBGSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($210.53) to €185.00 ($194.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($189.47) to €175.00 ($184.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.