Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Short Interest Update

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ SAMAW opened at $0.21 on Friday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

Get Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.