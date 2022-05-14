Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 88,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 539,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SJ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.66. 439,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,885. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $85.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Scienjoy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Scienjoy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scienjoy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scienjoy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

