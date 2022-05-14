SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

SCPL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 1,018,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.25.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $24,938,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the third quarter worth about $36,790,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $21,478,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SciPlay by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 577,310 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the third quarter worth about $21,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

