Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Scor in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scor from €27.50 ($28.95) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Scor from €33.00 ($34.74) to €35.10 ($36.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.38. Scor has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

