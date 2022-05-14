Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in April

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the April 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCRF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

About Scorpio Gold (Get Rating)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.