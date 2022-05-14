Scotiabank Lowers WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$170.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSPOF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.10.

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $101.74 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.23.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

